New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Sukanya Mondal who was arrested in a money laundering case connected with the Multi-Crore Cattle smuggling case. Sukanya was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 26.

Special Judge Raghubeer Singh on Thursday pronounced the order and decided to reject the bail plea of Sukanya Mondal.

Earlier, Advocate Amit Kumar argued on behalf of Sukanya and submitted that another accused Tanya Sanyal who was not arrested and a charge sheet was filed without arrest, was granted bail in the case.

He also submitted that Tanya is wife of BSF commandant Satish Kumar who is also one of the accused. Allegations against Tanya is that she received bribe money of Cattle smuggling from Enamul Haque and laundered the same.

Despite, being an accused in both CBI and ED, case Tanya was granted regular bail. Her bail was not opposed by the ED, the counsel argued.

Advocate Amit Kumar also argued that the applicant Sukanya also compromised her health due to the investigation of the case. Her surgery was due and she was to travel to Coachin. After receiving the summon she joined the investigation and was arrested.The investigation is over and charge sheet has been filed. There is nothing incriminating against the applicant, the counsel argued.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 12 filed a reply opposing the bail application of Sukanya Mondal. The agency said in the reply that there is sufficient evidence against the accused.

ED through Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) submitted that there is incriminating material against the accused. A charge sheet has been filed. She should not be enlarged on bail. The bail application may be dismissed.

He argued that the issue of national security and weakening of Economy of the country is involved in the matter.

He also argued that Anubrata Mondal, father of applicant is an uneducated person and his whole business activities were taken care of by the applicant.

The court on May 6, issued notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a bail plea of Sukanya Mondal. She was remanded to judicial custody after ED's interrogation.

Her father is a TMC leader and in custody in this case.

ED was granted custody of Sukanya to trace the proceed of crime, to trace the money trail and to identify the modus operandi. She has to be confronted with Anubrata Mondal also.

It is also alleged that the accused is a teacher in West Bengal government. She is actively involved in the business activities as per data collected so far. The total cash proceed of crime deposited in her various bank account and her business entities are worth several crores.

Anubrata Mondal, Trinamool Congress party's president of Birbhum district Anubrata Mondal and said to be a close aide of chief minister Mamata Banerjee was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the same case on July last year.

ED arrested him in the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam after quetioned him inside the Asansol jail where he was lodged.

In the case the court earlier noted that, this case of ED is based upon the Scheduled Offence (CBI case), the proceedings of which are going on there at Asansol, West Bengal in a CBI Court and some accused have been running into Judicial custody in connection with those proceedings of the CBI case. (ANI)

