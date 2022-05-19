Kolkata, May 19 (PTI) TMC leader Anubrata Mondal on Thursday morning arrived at the anti-corruption branch of the CBI here in connection with its investigation into a cattle smuggling case in West Bengal, sources in the probe agency said.

The Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president reached the CBI office at Nizam Palace around 9.45 am, they said.

Mondal has earlier been summoned by the investigating agency for questioning several times, but he did not appear once citing ill-health.

The CBI had on September 21, 2020 filed a case against BSF commandant Satish Kumar and several others in connection with illegal cattle trade along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, which was taking place allegedly in connivance with public servants.

Mohammad Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of the racket, was arrested from New Delhi in November 2020.

