Motorola officially launched the Moto G71s 5G on Tuesday in the Chinese market. The handset comes with a few upgrades over the Moto G71 5G, which debuted last November. The device is not listed on the Motorola China website yet. According to a Weibo post, Moto G71s 5G is on sale via Tmall, JD.com and major offline stores. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Now Available for Sale via Flipkart.

Moto G71s 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone comes powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. For photography, the handset gets a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP shooter.

Moto G71s 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It also comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Coming to the pricing, Moto G71s 5G is priced at CNY 1,699 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model.

