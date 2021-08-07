New Delhi [India], August 7, (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of Rs 45,897 crore to 21.32 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and August 2, said the Income Tax Department of India on Saturday.

Out of Rs 45,897, Income tax refunds Rs 13,694 crore was issued to 20,12,802 taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of Rs 32,203 crore to 1,19,173 cases during the same period, said the CBDT.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Dies After Ambulance Runs Out of Oxygen in Kasganj, Inquiry Ordered.

The Income Tax India posted on Twitter, "CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 45,896 crore to more than 21.32 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2021 to 2nd August 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 13,694 crore have been issued in 20,12,802 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 32,203 crore have been issued in 1,19,173 cases."

Earlier, on July 30, the department had said that it has issued income tax refunds of Rs 43,991 crore between April 1 and July 26. (ANI)

Also Read | Chandigarh Shocker: 97-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered At House in Sector 8 With Her Throat Slit; Case Registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)