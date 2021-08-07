Kasgnaj, August 7: A 27-year-old man had a painful death inside Uttar Pradesh government-owned ambulance allegedly after the oxygen supply was exhausted. The incident took place when Nand Kumar was being shifted from Ashok Nagar community healthcare centre in Kasganj to the Aligarh Medical College on Thursday evening. After noticing the near-empty oxygen cylinder, the driver of the ambulance and the attendant fled, leaving Nand Kumar gasping for breath. UP: Ambulance Driver Booked Under Disaster Management Act for Overcharging.

According to reports, Nand Kumar was admitted to the district hospital in Kasganj after he started experiencing difficulty in breathing. When his condition did not improve, the family took him to Ashok Nagar community healthcare centre for better treatment. On Thursday evening, his condition deteriorated and he was referred to the Aligarh Medical College. During the journey, the ambulance allegedly ran out of oxygen and he died in pain, reports said. Three People Close to BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari Held in Ambulance Case.

"We had hardly travelled 5 km when oxygen ran out. The driver and attendant left us in the ambulance when we asked them to arrange for a new oxygen-equipped vehicle. My son died in front of my eyes," Nand Kumar's mother Shakuntala Devi was quoted by TOI as saying. The victim's brother Awadesh also alleged that they had to pay Rs 1,200 for the 108 ambulance which is a free service provided by the UP government.

"My brother died because there was no oxygen in the ambulance. We also asked passersby to help us transport my brother to the hospital, but no one came to our aid. We have filed a police complaint," he said.

Kasganj Chief Medical Officer Dr Anil Kumar said Nand Kumar was suffering from tuberculosis, adding that an inquiry has been initiated. While the victim's family lodged a complaint, the police said it will investigate the dead following the health department's findings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2021 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).