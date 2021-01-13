New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two Delhi Police Head Constable and two others in separate bribery cases.

In the first case, a Head Constable posted at New Delhi, Connaught Place (CP) was arrested after a case was registered on a complaint alleging that the accused demanded a bribe from the complainant to run his shop in CP, according to a press release by CBI.

"CBI laid a trap and caught a private person while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000/- on behalf of said head constable, from the complainant. The head constable and another private person were also arrested," the release said.

All the arrested accused were produced before the Competent Court, Delhi and remanded to Judicial Custody.

In another case, CBI has arrested a Head Constable, posted at Police Station Bhajanpura for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant.

"It was alleged in the complaint that the accused has demanded a bribe from the complainant for promising favour to him in a case of theft, registered against him in the said Police Station," the release further said.

The accused was produced before the Competent Court, Delhi and remanded to Judicial Custody. (ANI)

