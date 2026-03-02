Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 2 (ANI): The election manifesto preparation committee of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) convened a key consultation meeting at its headquarters as part of its efforts to draft the party's manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The meeting focused on gathering inputs, reviewing public expectations, and discussing sector-wise proposals to be included in the manifesto. Committee members deliberated on various issues concerning governance, welfare schemes, economic development, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, TN Minister TRB Rajaa, MLA Ezhilan Naganathan, and other members were also seen. VCK President Thirumavalavan MP also arrived at the party's headquarters.

Meanwhile, in view of elections, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is entering the final stages of preparations for its much-anticipated State Conference in Tiruchirappalli, with the event scheduled for March 9 at Siruganur along the Tiruchirappalli-Chennai National Highway.

The massive gathering is expected to cover nearly 400 acres. Party sources indicate that key announcements regarding the DMK's electoral promises for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are likely to be made during the conference.

According to party administrators, the event is expected to serve as a turning point for the DMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for a win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)

