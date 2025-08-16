New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested accused Mohammad Dilshad, who had been absconding for 26 years after allegedly committing a murder in October 1999 in Saudi Arabia, the agency said in a statement on Saturday.

The CBI had registered a local prosecution case in April 2022, at the request of authorities from Saudi Arabia. It was alleged that the accused, Mohammad Dilshad, had committed the murder of a person at the premises where he was working as a heavy motor mechanic cum security guard in Riyadh.

It was further alleged that after committing the murder, the accused, Md Dilshad, had fled to India, and since then, he has been untraceable, CBI said.

After the registration of the case, CBI traced out the native village of the accused in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh and also opened a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the accused, Md. Dilshad. However, despite the opening of the LOC, he remained elusive.

During the course of the investigation, it was found out that the accused, Md. Dilshad, used to travel abroad, Qatar, Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the strength of a different identity acquired by deceitful means, the probe agency stated.

Developing various technical leads and human intelligence, the new passport of the accused, Mohammad Dilshad, was detected, and a second LOC was opened against him.He was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on August 11, when he was travelling from Madinah via Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to New Delhi on the strength of a different passport. The accused, Mohammad Dilshad (aged about 52 years), is a mechanic of heavy vehicles and is presently employed in a company at Madinah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to CBI, the accused was sent to judicial custody on August 14.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

