Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested a member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol (AT) at Imphal Airport.

According to a release by the CBI, the member was involved in various criminal activities related to the 2023 Manipur violence.

Also Read | Encroachers Can't Claim Right To Continue Occupying Public Land, Says Delhi High Court.

As per media query on press release, the member was identified as Kanan Singh, and his arrest marks a significant development in the agency's efforts to address the violence that has plagued the state in recent years.

Information related to his arrest has been given to his family, and the accused has been transported to Guwahati for trial due to prevailing law and order concerns in Manipur, as the investigation continues.

Also Read | Online Scam in Navi Mumbai: Woman Loses INR 49 Lakh After Being Lured With 'Gift' From Abroad.

The CBI is investigating the case of the Manipur violence following the direction of the Supreme Court.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a member of Arambai Tenggol (AT) at Imphal Airport today, i.e. on 08.06.2025. He was involved in various criminal activities related to Manipur violence in 2023. The information related to his arrest has been given to his family members. It may be recalled that CBI is investigating Manipur violence cases as per the direction of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India. The trial of the Manipur violence cases have been shifted from Manipur to Guwahati in view of the law and order situation in Manipur," the release stated.

"The said arrested member of Arambai Tenggol (AT) has been brought from Imphal to Guwahati, and he will be produced before the competent court for police remand," it further read.

Violence had erupted in the northeastern state on May 3, 2023, following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Manipur has been under President's rule since February 2025, after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, as announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 under Article 356 of the Constitution, five days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from office.

Meanwhile, cases of fresh clashes and violance were reported earlier in five districts of the state after the arrest of Kanan Singh along with four others.

The assembly of four or more persons has been restricted in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal and Kakching districts and a total curfew has been imposed in Bishnupur.

Internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN services, have also been suspended in these five districts for five days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)