New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Superintendent of the Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) in Uttarakhand while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

The arrested accused has been identified as Yogesh Agarwal, the CGST Superintendent of Rudrapur Division in Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand.

The CBI has registered a case on a complaint against the accused superintendent. It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant for activation of a suspended GSTIN of a firm owned by his wife. The bribe amount was later reduced to Rs 10,000.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Searches were conducted on the premises of the accused at Rudrapur at Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand and Haryana's Ambala. The searches led to the recovery of documents of two lockers, bank accounts and certain other incriminating documents.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

