New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested five senior Tata Power Projects officials and one Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation on bribery charges.

Several teams of CBI are conducting searches in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad.

A senior CBI official informed that the CBI teams have recovered Rs 93 lakh in cash from the house of B.S. Jha, Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation, in Gurugram.

It has been alleged that the arrested official demanded and accepted bribes in North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP) for Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The arrested accused have been produced in court.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

