Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) A government official was allegedly caught red-handed by sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation while he was taking bribe in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Junior Assistant, District Industries Centre (DIC), Gopal Raj Sharma was trapped on the basis of a complaint that he was demanding Rs 20,000 as bribe for issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) to avail subsidy in respect of a loan, the official said.

The official said the complainant had taken a loan of Rs 10 lakh from a bank under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) scheme, which was sponsored by DIC, Samba.

A trap was laid by the CBI and the accused was caught red-handed while demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant, the official said, adding searches are being conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused.

