Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two accussed, including Sub Divisional Inspector (SDI) of India Post and a driver for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 25,000 from Branch Post Master in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement from probe agency on Tuesday.

The CBI has registered the case on Mionday against Sub Divisional Inspector (SDI), India Post Madiyahu on allegations that accused conducted Inspection of India Post, Branch Office Seur, and asked for a bribe from Branch Post Masterafter noticing a cash shortage.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025: Date, History and Significance of the Day Remembering India's Former Prime Minister.

According to CBI, SDI conducted the inspection on May 15 and asked the complainant (Branch Post Master) to submit a clarification upon noticing cash shortage. The complainant submitted his clarification on May 17, however the SDI demanded a bribe of Rs 25000 from the complainant in lieu of settling the matter and ensuring that the complainant is not suspended.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused driver of Mail Motor red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant in criminal conspiracy with said India post officer.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped During Marriage Function in Dumka, 5 Arrested.

Later, both accused were arrested and produced before the CBI court, the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)