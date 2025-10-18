Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 18 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Section Officer (Legal) of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Finance Corporation (JKLFC) Jammu for demanding a bribe of Rs 80,000 and accepting the first instalment of Rs 20,000, the probe agency said in a release on Saturday.

According to the CBI release, a complaint was received to the effect that the accused Section Officer was demanding a bribe of Rs 80,000 from the complainant for processing the file pertaining to the settlement of the MSME loan of Rs 51 lacs of the complainant. During the negotiation by the complainant, the first instalment was settled at Rs 20,000.

CBI laid a trap on Friday and caught the accused while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 as the first instalment from the complainant through online UPI transaction at a Mobile Number provided by the accused pertaining to the settlement of the MSME Loan of Rs 51 lacs, the agency said.

As per negotiations, the remaining amount was to be paid after a favourable decision is taken in this regard, it said, adding that further investigation is underway. (ANI)

