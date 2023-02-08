New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The CBI on Wednesday arrested a Chief Accounts Officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation and a lecturer in Government Polytechnic College, Jammu in a bribery case of Rs 2.3 lakh, officials said.

A Kashmir Administrative Service officer Sajad Ahmed posted as Chief Accounts Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation had allegedly demanded bribe for clearing bills of a businessman.

He allegedly demanded the bribe payment to be routed through Shokat Ali, the lecturer.

The CBI arrested the accused while taking bribe of Rs 2.3 lakh from the complainant.

