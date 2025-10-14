New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two PWD officers in Bongaigaon district in Assam and an architect of a private company in the district on the allegations of their abetment of the suicide of Joshita Das, who was an Assistant Engineer with PWD, Bongaigaon.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case on 13.10.2025 against an Architect of a private company, Bongaigaon, SDO, PWD, Bongaigaon and Executive Engineer, PWD, Bongaigaon, on the allegations of their abetment of the suicide of Joshita Das, Asst. Engineer, PWD, Bongaigaon," said CBI in a release issued on Tuesday.

Joshita Das, who was posted at PWD's Bongaigaon sub-division, was found dead in her house on July 22 by her acquaintances.

The Assam Government transferred the investigation to the CBI in August this year.

"The case has been registered in pursuance of an order passed by the Government of Assam on 11.08.2025 and notification issued by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions (Department of Personnel & Training), Govt. of India on 07.10.2025 thereby transferring the case No 188/2025 investigation of Case No. 188/2025 of Bongaigaon Police Station, Dist- Bongaigaon, Assam to CBI," the CBI said in the press release.

It is alleged that the deceased Joshita Das was under tremendous undue and illegitimate work pressure from her seniors/colleagues/ contractors, including the accused architect of a private company, SDO, PWD, Bongaigaon and Executive Engineer, PWD, Bongaigaon, regarding a mini stadium project of PWD, Bongaigaon.

It is also alleged that she was forced, coerced, criminally intimidated and threatened to prepare and pass estimates and bills in an irregular manner, which took a severe toll on her, for which she had to take this extreme step and thereby put an end to her life.

The investigation is continuing, said CBI. (ANI)

