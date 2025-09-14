Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted two illegal Call Centre rackets, being run by certain private persons in Nashik under the name Swagan Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd, the probe agency said on Sunday.

CBI registered the case on September 11 against four private persons and unknown public servants, and others, on the allegations that the accused persons operated two illegal call centres in Nashik under the name Swagan Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd. to cheat UK nationals by impersonating insurance agents/government authorities.

According to CBI, around 60 people were employed at these centres, which used VoIP, spoofed numbers and fake documents to dupe victims into sharing credit/debit card details and making payments for non-existent insurance policies.

The CBI conducted the searches at various places in Nashik, Kalyan (Thane), which led to the recovery of incriminating digital evidence, including victim data, fake insurance policy scripts, eight mobile phones, eight computer systems/servers, and unexplained cash of Rs 5 lakhs, the probe agency added.

The proceeds of crime were allegedly routed through PayPal and banking channels, with accounts managed by the accused persons.

Two accused have been arrested on September 13, after due legal formalities, and produced before the Special CBI Court, Thane. They have been remanded PCR till September 15.

Investigation is underway. (ANI)

