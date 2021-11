New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): In a major crackdown against sexual abuse and child pornography, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at around 76 locations across 14 states and union territories in the country.

A senior official on Tuesday informed that CBI has registered 23 separate cases on Monday against a total of 83 accused on the allegations related to online child sexual abuse and exploitation.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Meeting of National Presiding Officers in Shimla on November 17.

"The raids are underway in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Tamilnadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and other states," he added.

The further details will be released after the completion of raids, added the official. (ANI)

Also Read | Twitter Reportedly Stops Auto-Load New Tweets on Web.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)