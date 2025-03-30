Chandigarh [India], March 30 (ANI): The Special Court for CBI Cases, Chandigarh on Saturday sentenced Ram Chander Meena, then DSP of Chandigarh Police and Aman Grover, a private person to 4-7 years' Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) with total fine of Rs 1.2 lakh in a Rs. 70 lakh bribery case, said the CBI.

Accused Ram Chander Meena was sentenced to 7 years' RI with fine of Rs. 1 lakh and Aman Grover was sentenced to 4 years' RI with fine Rs. 20,000.

CBI had registered the instant case on 13.08.2015 against accused including those convicted by the Court. It was alleged that private persons had demanded a bribe of Rs.70 lakhs on behalf of then DSP and then SI of Chandigarh Police for not arresting the complainant's parents in a case registered with EOW, Chandigarh.

CBI had laid a trap and caught accused private persons red-handed on 13.08.2015 while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs.40 lakh in cash and a postdated cheque of Rs.30 lakh from the complainant who were caught taking bribe, on behalf of accused public servants.

After completion of investigation, chargesheet was filed on 09.10.2015 before the Court of Special Judge, CBI cases, Chandigarh against accused including the accused convicted by the Court today. During trial proceedings, accused Sl expired and proceedings against him were abated.

The Court, after trial, had held accused Ram Chander Meena, and accused Aman Grover (private person), guilty on Friday and sentenced them today. (ANI)

