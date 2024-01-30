New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): A special CBI court granted bail to Harchand Singh Gill, one of the Directors of Pearl Group, who was deported from Fiji in connection with a multi-crore Ponzi scheme.

The bail order read that the accused shall not leave the country without prior permission of this court. He shall surrender his passport to this court if not already deposited in another court.

Appearing for Harchand Singh Gill, his counsel Bhanu Sanoriya and Abhir Datt contended that Harchand Singh Gill had not received any "wrongful earning" and he was appointed of PGF Ltd at the end of the year 2003 and the alleged crime was executed before the year 2004.

Harchand Singh Gill was allegedly on the run since 2016 and was brought back to India in March 2023.

Harchand Singh Gill who is the Director of PGF Ltd was brought from FIJI to Delhi in March 2023 under CBI launched 'Operation Trishul' to bring back fugitives living abroad which was aimed to geolocate proceeds of crimes and fugitives with the help of Interpol and deport them to the country.

It was alleged that Harchand Singh Gill aided accused Nirmal Singh Bhangoo and other prime promoters/ directors of accused companies in diverting/ siphoning funds collected from investors through dubious means.

As per the CBI, Harchand Singh Gill along with other directors of PGF Ltd and PACL Ltd. entered into a criminal conspiracy and in furtherance of said criminal conspiracy operated investment schemes to induce the investors to part with their funds to cheat them and collected more than Rs 48,000 crores through a collective investment scheme in the garb of sale and development of agricultural land from investors all over the country. (ANI)

