Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Special Judge of the Anti-Corruption CBI Court in Ghaziabad on June 2 issued an ad-interim order for the attachment of 14 immovable properties, worth over Rs 7 crore, belonging to the then Additional Commissioner of Income Tax in connection with an alleged Disproportionate Assets (DA) case, said a statement from CBI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered the case on September 22, 2022, alleging that the officer, while serving in various capacities--Deputy Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, and Additional Commissioner--in Income Tax offices across New Delhi, Moradabad, Lucknow, and other locations between January 1, 2008, and June 30, 2018, amassed disproportionate assets valued at Rs 7.52 crore, far exceeding his known sources of income.

The probe revealed that the accused and his family members had acquired 14 immovable assets, estimated to be worth several crores. These properties are spread across Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Hardoi, Barabanki, and even Goa, the statement said.

CBI officials confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing.

A day ago in a separate case, CBI has recovered approximately 3.5 kg of gold, 2 kg of silver, valued at around Rs 3.5 crore and around Rs 1 crore in cash during searches at the premises of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in Delhi who was arrested recently for allegedly demanding Rs 45 lakh in bribe.

The searches by the CBI led to the recovery of substantial assets and incriminating materials, including documents related to a bank locker and 25 bank accounts with various banks.

The officials also recovered papers linked to immovable assets and properties in Delhi, Mumbai, and Punjab. The total valuation of the seized movable and immovable assets is still being assessed. The CBI has stated that the investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

