New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Patna,on Thursday, sentenced Rana Ashok Kumar Singh @ Dina Singh (Pvt. Person) to 3 Years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 7 Lakh and Anil Kr. Srivastana (Pvt. person) to 1.5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 17,500 in a bank fraud case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered the instant case on 07.02.1996 against Dina Singh based on a complaint lodged by the Manager of Allahabad Bank, alleging that the accused had deliberately and willfully cheated the Allahabad Bank by pledging a forged/fake NSC of Rs 3,59,000.

Also Read | PM Modi in Tokyo: PM Narendra Modi Says 'Look Forward to Engaging With PM Shigeru Ishiba', Calls Japan Visit an Opportunity To Deepen Existing Partnerships.

It was alleged that the accused, Rana Ashok Kumar Singh, in collusion with other persons, prepared forged National Savings Certificates (NSCs) and thereafter obtained a loan of Rs 2,60,000 from Allahabad Bank against these forged NSCs, in active connivance with another accused, Shashu Bhushan Pandey, Branch Manager of Allahabad Bank.

Investigation revealed that the accused persons prepared forged NSCs with the help of an employee employed in the press. A printing machine was also recovered from the residential premises of the accused, Rana Ashok Kumar, which was used to assign unique numbers to the NSCs. The Zonal Office of Patna sent a loan proposal to the Calcutta Headquarters. It was recommended that the work of the letter holder be completed expeditiously.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission News Today: Salary Hike Must Come Into Effect From January 2026 Despite 8th CPC Implementation Delay, Says JCM Leader.

Accordingly, CBI filed a charge sheet on 30.04.1998 against the following persons:(1) Rana Ashok Singh @Dina Singh, Pvt. Person.(2) Anil Kr. Srivastava, Pvt. Person

(3) Ganga Sagar, Pvt. Person,(4) Shashi Bhushan Pandey, Branch Manager, Allahabad Bank, Exhibition Road, Patna (5) Bindeshwari Singh, Officer, Allahabad Bank, Exhibition Road, Patna The Hon'ble Court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the accused accordingly. Two accused, namely Ganga Sagar (Pvt.) Person and Bindeshwari Singh, Officer-in-Charge, Allahabad Bank, Exhibition Road, Patna, were acquitted because they were not involved in the alleged criminal conspiracy and did not cheat the concerned Bank. The accused, Shashi Bhushan Pandey, Branch Manager, Allahabad Bank, Patna, passed away during the trial. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)