Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 5 (ANI): Gowramma, mother of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the central agencies found nothing against his son during their searches and they "love" him as "they come again and again".

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax (IT) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) love my son, that's why they come again and again. Let them search and take whatever they want. They got nothing, let them arrest my son," she said.

Earlier in the day, the CBI recovered Rs 50 lakh in cash during the searches on premises of Shivakumar and brother DK Suresh, MP. The raids were conducted at Shivakumar's residence at Doddalahalli, Kanakapura and Sadashiva Nagar, in Bengaluru, apart from others.

"Rs 50 lakh in cash have been recovered so far," sources in the CBI said.

The CBI has registered a case against the Shivakumar and others on the allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

The searches were conducted on Monday at 14 locations - nine in Karnataka, four in Delhi, and one in Mumbai.

The state government had given permission to probe corruption charges against Shivakumar to the CBI. (ANI)

