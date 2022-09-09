Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) Claiming that scams have been tumbling out of Bengal almost every day, Left Front chairman Biman Bose on Friday demanded that the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) take the cases that they are probing to their logical conclusion.

He asserted that Left parties would not allow the “murder of democracy” in the state.

"Scams have been tumbling out every day. We want to see the CBI or ED take the cases they are probing to their logical conclusion," Bose said at a rally of Left parties near CGO complex at Salt Lake, which houses the offices of the two central agencies.

Three rallies of the Left Front, demanding proper action by the central agencies which are probing various cases including those related coal, cattle smuggling and teacher recruitment irregularities, converged outside the CGO complex where leaders addressed the rally.

Bose alleged that despite its investigations into the multi-crore Saradha ponzi scam and the Narada sting tapes cases running for several years, the CBI has not yet been able to bring the culprits to book.

Contending that the ruling party and its supreme leader was more interested in devising ways to win elections, Bose claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not bothered about the challenges that the people of West Bengal are currently facing.

"We have to foil the government's ploy to take away people's rights. We will rise in protests in every place including the villages," he said.

Maintaining that "joblessness is on the rise", he said, "The number of unemployed had been increasing exponentially, but no one seems concerned," he said.

CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim, party central committee member Sujan Chakraborty, apart from members of other constituents of the Left Front participated in the processions.

