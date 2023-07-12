New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The CBI on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former Navy commander Ashish Pathak for the alleged clandestine procurement of sensitive defence-related information and sharing it with foreign intelligence agencies, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court here, the CBI has named Raghuvanshi and Pathak as accused in the alleged violation of the Official Secrets Act and related offences, they said.

Also Read | UN Rights Council Condemns Quran Burning Incidents.

Raghuvanshi and Pathak were arrested on May 16.

"It was alleged that the accused (Raghuvanshi) and his associate (Pathak) who is presently working with a (private) firm, were in possession of classified secret document related to Indian defence establishments," a CBI spokesperson had said after registration of the case.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: Allocation of Portfolios to Nationalist Congress Party Ministers Expected by July 13.

The CBI took over the probe from the Delhi Police's Special Cell, which was tracking Raghuvanshi since September last year when it registered an FIR against him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)