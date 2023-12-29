New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against the then-Superintending Engineer (Civil), OIL, Duliajan (Assam), and his wife for possessing disproportionate assets before the Competent Court.

As per the CBI, the accused named in the charge sheet are Karun Jyoti Baruah, Superintending Engineer (Civil), Oil, Duliajan (Assam), and Jonali Baruah.

"A case was registered on October 20, 2021, against then Superintending Engineer (Civil), OIL, Duliajan (Assam) on the allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of approximately Rs. 1,17,54,650/- (amount of disproportion was 38 per cent) earned during the period April 4, 2009 to March 31, 2019," as per a Central Bureau of Investigation press release.

After a thorough investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused.

"The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by the CBI and the evidence collected by it. Under Indian law, accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial," the release stated. (ANI)

