New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against an accused before the POCSO Court, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh in connection with a case related to sexual abuse and other offences including sharing of child sexual abuse material on a social media platform.

A case was registered on December 27, 2021, against the accused who is a resident of Prayagraj on an INTERPOL reference received from National Central Bureau, Ottawa (Canada) on the allegations that an Indian Instagram ID user was involved in sharing of Child Sexual Abuse Material over social media platform, an official statement by CBI said.

During the investigation, including analysis of data from electronic devices recovered from the possession of the accused, it was found that the accused was involved in the sexual abuse of minor girls.

"It was also revealed that he was sharing photographs and videos of the sexual exploitation of the victims on the social media platform. CBI identified four minor victims (girls) who had allegedly been sexually exploited by the accused. The role of the accused was allegedly found in different acts such as aggravated sexual abuse and using child for pornographic purposes," the statement said.

The accused was earlier arrested and is presently in Judicial Custody. (ANI)

