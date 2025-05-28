New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Interpol has issued silver notices against two individuals wanted by India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Tuesday.

The CBI said that Interpol has launched Silver Notice, which enables countries to share alerts and requests for information on assets of wanted criminals worldwide.

"Through Silver Notices and Diffusions, member countries can request information on assets linked to a person's criminal activities such as fraud, corruption, drug trafficking, environmental crime and other serious offences," the CBI said in a statement.

It will facilitate locating, identifying, and obtaining information about laundered assets, including properties, vehicles, financial accounts and businesses. Countries may subsequently use such information as a basis for bilateral engagement, including bilateral requests for seizure, confiscation or recovery of assets, subject to national laws, statement said.

Currently, Silver Notice has been launched as part of a pilot phase involving 51 countries and territories, which will run at least until November 2025. As part of pilot phase each country can get published 9 Silver Notices. India has already submitted requests for publication of Silver Notices in cases being investigated by CBI, ED and NCB, added the statement.

On May 23 CBI has got published first ever Silver Notice of India against Shokeen Shubham, the then Personnel Visas and Local Law Officer at one of the Embassies of a foreign country located in New Delhi, for having perpetrated a visa fraud.

During the period from September, 2019 to May, 2022, he conspired with other accused persons and facilitated issuance of Schengen visa to the visa applicants by collecting illegal gratification ranging from Rs 15,00,000 - Rs 45,00,000 from each visa applicant.

He acquired six immovable properties worth 7,760,500 Dirhams (INR 15,73,51,250) at Dubai, UAE out of the proceeds of crime. Earlier, CBI also got a Blue Notice published against the same subject to trace his whereabouts.

On May 26 CBI has got published another Silver Notice against Amit Madanlal Lakhanpal on the request of ED. AMIT MADANLAL LAKHANPAL created digital / crypto-currency by name MTC which is not recognised in India, for his own financial gains. He lured and induced the investors and collected funds of about Rs 113.10 Crores from them towards the investment in MTC.

He did so without the prior requisite permission and license from the Government / RBI. Ultimately, he did not return the invested amount as promised by him at the time of collecting investments.

He embezzled the said collected funds and cheated the investors financially. To fortify his intentions to lure the people and to cheat them, he impersonated as the Authorized Representative of Ministry of Finance. Silver Notice has been published for the purpose of identifying, locating, obtaining and monitoring the assets of the subject worldwide. Earlier, a Red Notice was also got published against him through INTERPOL.

The Silver Notice so published will facilitate identifying and locating assets of these individuals worldwide. (ANI)

