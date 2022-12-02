Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the Delhi liquor scam case, on Friday issued notice to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and TRS MLC K Kavitha for questioning her on December 6.

The central agency has issued the notice under Section 160 of CrPC, and asked her to intimate the place of residence as per her convenience for the examination at 11 am on that day.

Responding to the notice, Kavitha said, in a statement, that she has informed the authorities that they can meet her at her Hyderabad residence.

"During the course of investigation of the subject cited above, certain facts have emerged with which you (Kavitha) may be acquainted with. Hence, your examination on such facts is required in the interest of investigation," the CBI said in the notice.

"It is therefore requested that kindly intimate the place of residence as per your convenience for your examination at 11.00 hours on 6-12-2022 in connection with investigation of above noted case," the agency further said.

After her name cropped up in a remand report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi court on the alleged kickbacks in the scam, Kavitha said she is ready to face any probe.

"I've been issued a CBI Notice under Section 160 of Cr.P.C, seeking my clarification. I have informed the authorities, that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on Dec 6th as per their request," she said after receiving the CBI notice.

