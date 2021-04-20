New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a senior divisional manager and an administrative officer of the National Insurance Company Ltd for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh to settle the accidental death claim of a person, officials said Tuesday.

After getting the complaint, the CBI had laid a trap where Nahida, the accused Administrative Officer posted at Srinagar office, had to receive Rs two lakh as the first installment of the alleged bribe, they said.

After her arrest while allegedly receiving the bribe, the alleged role of senior divisional manager Ravikant Goel also surfaced and he was also taken into custody, they said.

"A case was registered against the accused on a complaint alleging therein that a Dealing Official (later on, identified as Administrative Officer), National Insurance Company Ltd., Srinagar has demanded a bribe of Rs.4.5 lakh from the complainant to settle personal accidental claim of her father who died in a road accident," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

It was also alleged that the said accused would be sharing the bribe money with seniors, he said.

After arresting both the officers, the CBI carried out searches at the premises of the accused officers at Srinagar and Chandigarh.

Cash worth Rs 1 lakh (approx), bank deposits of Rs 30 lakh (approx) and some documents related to bank accounts, shares, property and other movable assets were recovered at the premises of Senior Divisional Manager, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)