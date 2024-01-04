New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said that the people under probe for allegedly supplying substandard drugs to city hospitals were chosen by "them" and not his party's government.

Lt Governor V K Saxena has ordered a CBI probe into the supply of drugs that allegedly failed "quality standard tests."

Also Read | Supreme Court Junks Plea of Indian National Nikhil Gupta Detained in Czech Republic for Foiled Plot To Kill Sikh Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in US.

Bharadwaj at a press conference at the party office, said, if they are saying, "corruption has happened in mohalla clinics, then suspend the health secretary."

Raj Niwas sources on Thursday said the Lt Governor has also recommended a CBI probe into alleged fake lab tests and ghost patients at Delhi's mohalla clinics.

Also Read | YSR Telangana Party Leader YS Sharmila Joins Congress, Says It Was Her Father Rajasekhara Reddy's Dream To See Rahul Gandhi As PM (Watch Video).

The BJP earlier in the day attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the allegations, saying his "real face" stands exposed.

Bharadwaj said that he had in September addressed a press conference, announcing the de-empanelment of 26 staffers, including seven doctors, posted at mohalla clinics, for allegedly trying to manipulate the attendance system.

"As far as the health department is concerned, or mohalla clinics, drugs, and whether the standard is good or not, or if anyone is entering phone number or entering random digits, or some wrong number (at mohalla clinics), this has to be checked by officials, and they have a DGHS above and above that health secretary is there," he argued.

It is their job to do "random checks" at their level, the minister said.

"Who has appointed the DGHS? not us. Who has appointed the health secretary? not us. Who has chosen them, you all know. People chosen by them (for these posts) are committing wrong things. And, they themselves are probing it.

"So, they are probing people appointed by them only, and not probing us. We have given it in writing that they be removed," Bharadwaj told reporters.

The health minister hit out at the BJP over its allegation that money to the tune of crores was lost in these scams but the government took no action.

"In small issues, officers lose their jobs immediately. One act of negligence leads to suspension.

"And, here you are saying that a large number of people were given spurious drugs and no one has been suspended, no action has been taken, how is it happening?" Bharadwaj said.

"You are saying corruption has happened in mohalla clinics, so suspend the health secretary. What are you waiting for?

"This is an unusual investigation. Because, they are people appointed by them only. They are saying they have committed corruption and not removing them. Wonderful! What governance," he said.

Asked about the allegation of ghost patients, Bharadwaj said, "Who is doing this? Is the minister doing that?"

"We have lodged complaints. They do not want to take action... We have sent a recommendation in writing," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)