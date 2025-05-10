New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The CBI on Saturday carried out searches at 42 locations across eight states and arrested five people in for the illegal sale of SIM cards allegedly used in digital arrest scam cases, officials said.

The searches were conducted as part of the ongoing Operation Chakra V, aimed at curbing cybercrimes and digital arrest-related frauds, they said.

Raids were carried out at the premises of various point-of-sale agents of telecom operators in Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, a CBI spokesperson said.

These agents were allegedly working in connivance with cybercriminals and unidentified executives of telecom service providers to issue SIM cards used in offences such as digital arrest scams, impersonation, fraudulent advertisements, investment frauds and UPI frauds, the spokesperson said.

"The searches led to seizure of incriminating documents/articles such as mobile phones, electronic devices, copies of KYC documents and identification of individuals including middlemen involved in distribution of unauthorised SIM Cards and seizure of movable property acquired from crime proceeds," the spokesperson said.

Five people were arrested from four states for their alleged role in unauthorised SIM card issuance in violation of KYC norms, the agency said.

