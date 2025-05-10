Islamabad, May 10: Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday. Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, made the announcement on X within minutes of US President Donald Trump posting a message on Truth Social.

“Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!” Dar said on X. The US-brokered ceasefire came hours after India and Pakistan attacked each other's military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict. Donald Trump Claims India, Pakistan Agreed to US-Brokered Ceasefire; No Confirmation From Either Country Yet.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," the US president announced in a post on Truth Social. "Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)