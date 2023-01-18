New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The CBI has recovered an additional Rs 36 lakh and 457 grams of gold coins from the locker of retired Railway officer Pramod Kumar Jena in an ongoing search operation in Odisha, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency had carried out searches at the premises of Jena, a 1987-batch Indian Railway Traffic Service officer who retired in November last year as principal chief commercial manager in East Coast Railways, for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI searches at his premises in Bhubaneswar, Jagatsinghpur and Kolkata followed an FIR against him on January 3 for allegedly amassing illicit assets, they said.

"A cash amount of Rs 1.57 crore (approximately); postal saving instruments/bank FDs of Rs 3.33 crore (approximately); bank balance of Rs 1.51 crore (approximately); mutual fund of Rs 47.75 lakh (approximately); gold bars, gold biscuits/coins and gold jewellery of 17 kg (approximate value of Rs. 9.5 crore) and documents related to immovable properties were found from the bank locker/premises of the accused and others, including family members/relatives," a CBI spokesperson had said on Tuesday.

The agency operated the eighth locker, the key of which was recovered during searches at Jena's premises, from which an additional Rs 36 lakh and 457 grams of gold coins were recovered, they said. PTI ABS

