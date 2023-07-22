New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered five separate cases against several accused including senior officials of Military Engineer Services (MES) in Jabalpur and private firms on the allegations of causing loss to the tune of Rs 16.24 crore (approx) to government exchequer.

In a statement, CBI said that searches were conducted at around 12 places including at Jabalpur, Jodhpur, Prayagraj and Shillong at the premises of accused/firms which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

The FIR has been registered against then Garrison Engineer, Assistant Garrison Engineer, Junior Engineer of MES Jabalpur, and private firms.

It was alleged that the Garrison Engineer (East), MES, Jabalpur, had awarded around 59 contracts during the financial year 2020-21, 2021-22 & 2022-23 for various Civil, Electrical and Mechanical and other works in various Defence Offices/Residential Complexes etc. to private firms.

The accused allegedly accepted abnormally low rate quoted by the contractors which were not workable.

It was further alleged that these private firms received payments to the tune of Rs 16.24 crore (approx) in collusion with the public servants, without actually carrying out any work on the spot. It was also alleged that the said public servants made false entries in the measurement books and supervisory officers had passed the bills of these contractors, without making necessary checks.

Investigation is continuing. (ANI)

