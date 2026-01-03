Cooch Behar, January 3: BJP leader and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty on Friday addressed a public gathering in Cooch Behar, as the state gears up for the West Bengal Assembly elections expected in March-April 2026. Speaking at the rally, Chakraborty said the Trinamool Congress government's Lakshmir Bhandar scheme was "not bad" and that people should continue to avail its benefits, as it was "their own money." He added that those benefiting from the scheme were doing nothing wrong.

However, he urged people to also consider the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, which provides medical coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh. "People across the country are benefiting from Ayushman Bharat, but in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not allowing the scheme because it will promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Chakraborty alleged. He promised that if the BJP forms the government in West Bengal, the Ayushman Bharat scheme would be implemented. "If our government is formed in Bengal, we will implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme. This is my promise to you," he said.

Taking a sharp dig at the ruling Trinamool Congress, Chakraborty alleged widespread corruption and lack of development in the state. "There is nothing in Bengal, no jobs, no factories, no development, only corruption," he said, adding that even Hindu workers of the TMC lacked awareness and were involved in corrupt practices. Raising concerns over law and order and communal harmony, Chakraborty said, "Did you watch The Kashmir Files? Did you see how Kashmiri Pandits were driven out? A similar situation is being created in West Bengal, an attempt to turn West Bengal into West Pakistan."

He referred to an incident involving a minor girl, saying, "A small girl was threatened for singing a song in praise of Goddess Durga. Is Durga Maa communal?" He added, "If you open any religious scripture, it says that heaven lies at the feet of one's mother." Chakraborty further alleged that efforts were being made to create a situation similar to Bangladesh in West Bengal. He claimed that police action against protesters in the Dipu Das incident reflected suppression of dissent. "Even the police brutally attacked protesters and arrested 18 people who were demonstrating against the Dipu Das incident. We are not even allowed to protest such incidents," he said.

Appealing to voters, the BJP leader said, "Wake up and unite. The time has come. Cast your vote in favour of the BJP." He added that his appeal was not only to those present at the rally but also to "those who believe in Hinduism," including "sensible Hindus from the Communist Party, Congress and even the TMC." Targeting the ruling party further, Chakraborty alleged that BJP workers, including women, were being attacked and killed. Warning the Trinamool Congress, he said the situation was "not yet over" and added, "Set things right, otherwise Mahakal will finish you."

He also asserted that BJP workers should respond in the same manner as they were being attacked and accused the ruling party of trying to turn the state into "another Bangladesh." "As long as there is blood in Mithun's body, no one can do anything," he said. Concluding his address, Chakraborty said India must be protected and appealed for the protection of Hindu people and Sanatanis.

