New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday issued notice to the complainant on an application filed by Sukesh Chandrasekhar, seeking permission to explore the possibility of a settlement in the case, while making it clear that the plea has been moved without prejudice to his rights and without any admission of guilt.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma of the Patiala House Courts passed the direction in a matter arising out of an FIR registered by the Special Cell (EOW). The court noted the submissions made by the Special Public Prosecutor for the State and by counsel for the accused persons.

Also Read | What Is Tanker Water and Is It Safe for Drinking?.

The court was also informed that a writ petition filed by the complainant, Aditi Singh, is pending before the Delhi High Court and is listed for hearing on February 24, 2026.

Hearing the application, the court directed that notice be issued to the complainant, returnable on January 8, 2026. It granted the State and the other accused the liberty to file their replies, if any.

Also Read | UPI Transactions Surge in December 2025: Volumes Jump 29% YoY to Record 2,163 Crore, Payment Value Touches INR 28 Lakh Crore, NPCI Data Shows.

The plea before the trial court follows Chandrasekhar's offer to the complainant in connection with the alleged ₹200-crore extortion case. Filed through his counsel, Anant Malik, the application seeks permission for the parties to explore an amicable settlement. It expressly states that the proposal does not amount to an admission of guilt.

Chandrasekhar, currently in judicial custody, has requested that the court record that the settlement proposal is bona fide and subject to the complainant's consent.

According to Delhi Police, Chandrasekhar is accused of duping the wives of former Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of nearly ₹200 crore. He and his associate, A. Paulose, were arrested in connection with the extortion case and are also facing proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, with the Enforcement Directorate investigating them.

The police have additionally invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Investigators allege that Chandrasekhar, Paulose and other accused used hawala channels and a web of shell companies to route, park and layer the alleged proceeds of crime. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)