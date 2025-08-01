New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with INTERPOL and UAE authorities, has successfully brought back Udit Khullar, a wanted accused in a multi-crore bank loan fraud case, from the United Arab Emirates.

According to an official release, the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI, in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi, UAE, successfully brought back the wanted subject Udit Khullar to India on 01 August 2025. Udit Khullar has returned as a deportee at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi from Dubai, UAE. The subject was earlier geo-located in the UAE through close follow-up by CBI through INTERPOL with NCB-Abu Dhabi.

Udit Khullar is wanted by Delhi Police in a case registered at Adazan Police Station Special Cell, Delhi on the allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating and Forgery.

The accused, Udit Khullar, had conspired with the co-accused and obtained bank loans by submitting forged papers of property. Investigation revealed that the subject Udit Khullar received bank loans worth INR 4.55 crore against 03 fraudulent home loans from nationalized and private banks under a well knitted criminal conspiracy with his associates. Investigation revealed that the subject Udit Khullar in connivance with others submitted forged documents of properties in the banks which were not actually owned by him.

The accused Udit Khullar was arrested in UAE and subsequently CBI requested UAE authorities to deport the subject to India.

CBI as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India in last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels. (ANI)

