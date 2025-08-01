Gangtok, August 1: A mild earthquake of magnitude measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale struck Sikkim's Gangtok on Friday, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the nodal agency of the government monitoring earthquake activities, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km. Similarly, a mild earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale struck Kalimpong in West Bengal, Gangtok, post-midnight on Friday. Earthquake in Gujarat: 3.3 Magnitude Tremor Hits Kutch; No Damage Reported.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of five km. The nodal agency also reported a mild earthquake of magnitude measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale struck Tengnoupal in Manipur post-midnight on Friday. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 65 km.

