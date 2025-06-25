New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year starting from 2026, making the first phase mandatory and the second optional, the board announced on Wednesday.

In an official press statement, CBSE said, "As per the recommendations of the NEP-2020 and stakeholders' consultations, CBSE has decided to implement the policy of two Board Examinations in Class X from the 2026 examinations."

All students will be required to appear in the first exam, which will be held in mid-February and declared in April. Those who qualify will be allowed to improve performance in up to three subjects -- Science, Mathematics, Social Science and languages -- in the second exam, to be held in May with results declared in June.

The board clarified that the internal assessment will be conducted only once before the main examinations. Students who do not appear in three or more subjects in the first exam will not be allowed to appear in the second and will be marked as "Essential Repeat", eligible to reappear only in the next year's main exams.

Students whose result in the first exam is declared under the Compartment category will be allowed to appear in the second exam under the same category.

"No additional subjects will be permitted after passing Class X," the board said, adding that stand-alone subjects will also not be allowed.

CBSE has introduced special provisions for certain categories. Sports students can take the second exam in subjects that clashed with sports events. Winter-bound school students can choose between the two exam cycles. Facilities extended to Children With Special Needs (CWSN) will also apply in the second phase.

Both exams will be based on the full annual syllabus and follow the same scheme of studies. The first exam will be treated as the main board exam. Eligibility for the second exam will include students seeking improvement in up to three subjects, those in first or third chance Compartment, and those seeking improvement after subject replacement.

"Filling of the LOC and appearing in the Main/first examination will be compulsory," CBSE said. A separate LOC will be filed for the second exam. No new candidates will be added at that stage, and subject changes will not be permitted, except as per policy.

The board said the result of the first exam will be available on DigiLocker and can be used for provisional admission to Class XI. Final passing documents and merit certificates will be issued only after the second examination. Post-result services such as photocopy, verification, and re-evaluation will also be available only after the second exam cycle.

Students who do not clear the main exam may be granted provisional admission in Class XI, subject to confirmation based on their second exam result. (ANI)

