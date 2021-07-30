New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for class 12 on Friday, according to officials.

"The result will be announced at 2 PM today," a senior board official said.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)