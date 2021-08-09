Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru on Monday busted a prostitution racket and arrested the kingpin of the flesh trade racket.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, tweeted," Prostitution racket busted by the CCB! The special wing of CCB Bengaluru has arrested the kingpin of the flesh trade racket. A habitual offender, his associates used to bring girls from different states and keep them at the lodges here in Bengaluru."

Also Read | High Alert in Punjab After ‘Tiffin Bomb’, Grenades Recovered.

The accused has been sent to jail under the 'Goonda Act' (The Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Slum-Grabbers Act).

He further added that an investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Update: Foreign Nationals Now Eligible For Coronavirus Vaccination in India, Says Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)