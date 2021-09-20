New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Fair trade regulator CCI on Monday approved acquisition of over 10 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port Ltd by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.

The 10.4 per cent equity shareholding would be acquired from the government of Andhra Pradesh, according to a combination notice filed with the regulator.

Also Read | KKR vs RCB Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Catch Live Commentary and Full Scorecard of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is present across 11 domestic ports in six maritime states -- Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

Gangavaram Port is engaged to own, develop and operate the deep-water port at Gangavaram, Andhra Pradesh, pursuant to a concession agreement on build-own-operate-transfer basis with the state government, the notice added.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 14.65 Lakh Net Subscribers in July 2021, An Increase of 31.28% Over June.

"Commission approves proposed acquisition of 10.40% equity shareholding of Gangavaram Port by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd," as per a tweet by the regulator.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)