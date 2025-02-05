New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chouhan exercised his right to vote in the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday at a polling booth in Kushaq Lane.

He also appealed to citizens to come forward and cast their vote, calling it not just a democratic right but a moral responsibility

"The casting of one's vote is not only exercising of one's democratic right but also the moral responsibility of the citizens of the country. I would request the citizens to come forward and exercise their franchise," CDS Chouhan told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, several prominent leaders also cast their votes for the Delhi assembly elections.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind and his family cast their vote at a polling booth in NDMC School of Science and Humanities at Palika Kendra, Sansad Marg.

Speaking to the media, Kovind urged the people to cast their vote.

"This is a festival of democracy for the people of Delhi and I would like to appeal to every voter to cast their vote. This is our constitutional right and moral responsibility. Through our vote, we can elect a representative of our choice and form a government of our choice. So, I urge every voter to vote," he said.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi cast her vote at the Nirman Bhawan polling centre, along with her daughter, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, and New Delhi Assembly candidate Sandeep Dikshit.

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout of 46.55 per cent was recorded till 3 pm today.

The North-East district of the national capital continues to lead the way with the highest turnout of 52.73 per cent turnout among all districts.

The lowest turnout of 43.10 per cent was recorded in the New Delhi district just behind Central district where a turnout of 43.45 per cent was recorded at 3 pm.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities. (ANI)

