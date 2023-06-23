Jaipur, Jun 23 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan on Friday held a discussion on the operational aspects related to the Indian Army's Jaipur-headquartered South Western Command.

Gen Chauhan visited the command and interacted with senior officers of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

During his address to the officers, the CDS emphasised the commitment of the Indian Armed Forces to strengthen joint manship, optimise resource allocation and creation of an environment, highlighting the importance of synergy and transformation of the armed forces, a release said.

"He also urged them to be ready, resurgent and relevant in the current era and highlighted the crucial role of Aatmanirbharta.

"He also emphasised that soldiers must keep themselves up to date with the latest trends in information technology, emerging cyber threats and countermeasures," the release said.

The CDS complimented the command for its operational readiness and exhorted all ranks to continue to strive for excellence.

Earlier, the CDS was received by the South Western army commander Lieutenant General BS Raju.

