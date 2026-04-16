Washington DC [US], April 16 (ANI): American singer Madonna have announced the release date of her new album 'Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II', a follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2005 dance record.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the pop icon revealed that her new album 'Confessions on a Dance Floor' will be released on July 3 via Warner Records. It marks her first full-length album in seven years and is a reunion with DJ Stuart Price, the producer of the original 'Confessions on a Dance Floor,' which features hits like 'Hung Up,' 'Sorry,' 'Jump' and more, reported Variety.

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Madonna made the announcement via social media on Wednesday alongside the album's cover, which sees her perched on top of purple speakers in matching lingerie with pink fabric covering her face. She also shared a musical sneak peek ahead of the first single release.

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In a press release, Madonna shared her and Price's "manifesto" while making the album. "We must dance, celebrate, and pray with our bodies. These are things that we've been doing for thousands of years, they really are spiritual practices. After all, the dance floor is a ritualistic space. It's a place where you connect with your wounds, with your fragility. To rave is an art. It's about pushing your limits and connecting to a community of like-minded people. Sound, light, and vibration/ Reshape our perceptions/ Pulling us into a trance-like state. The repetition of the bass, we don't just hear it, but we feel it. Altering our consciousness and dissolving ego and time."

The announcement comes after Madonna hinted that a new dance album would be coming in 2026 following her return to Warner Records nearly two decades after departing the label, reported Variety. (ANI)

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