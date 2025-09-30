New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Military Nursing Service (MNS) marked its Centenary Year on Tuesday with a dignified ceremony at the Manekshaw Centre, celebrating 100 years of dedicated service, compassion, and commitment to the Indian Armed Forces and the nation, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), graced the occasion and inaugurated the Scientific Session.

In his address, the CDS highlighted the indispensable role of the MNS in wars, peacekeeping missions, humanitarian relief, and contemporary healthcare challenges. He felicitated former Additional Director Generals and senior veterans, acknowledging their decades of dedicated and compassionate service to the Nation.

The CDS also flagged in the All Women Mountaineering Expedition, "The Arohinis," which recently achieved a historic feat by scaling Peak 6120m in Yabat Tokpo Valley, Ladakh. In keeping with local traditions, the peak was named "Mt Lamo," symbolising strength and resilience. The expedition, led by 11 MNS officers, conquered a peak that had remained unclimbed for centuries.

The centenary Scientific Programme, themed "Self-Compassion: Care of Caregivers", is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Swasth Nari - Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan. Serving officers, veterans, and academicians deliberated on advancing military nursing practices through innovation, ergonomics, technology, and compassionate care.

A highlight of the celebrations was the release of the official MNS song, capturing the Service's traditions, spirit, and professional pride. The song will be rendered at ceremonial and official events, serving as a unifying symbol for MNS officers entering their second century of service.

The event concluded with the evaluation of scientific papers and posters, reinforcing the ethos of inquiry, research, and innovation that defines the Military Nursing Service.

The ceremony was attended by senior officers, including the Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, Surge VAdm Arti Sarin and the Director Generals Medical Services of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, among other dignitaries. (ANI)

