Kannur (Kerala) [India], November 29 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan reviewed Indian Naval Academy's (INA) autumn term passing out parade on Saturday, inspecting the platoons which are set to serve in the Indian Navy, the Coast Guard and other friendly foreign navies across the globe.

The Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, hosted its Passing Out Parade (POP) for the Autumn Term on early Saturday morning, marking the culmination of an intensive and transformative training regimen, as cadets prepare to join the ranks of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and friendly foreign navies as Officers.

"The POP is one of the most prestigious and enduring traditions of the Indian Navy, reflecting its values of discipline, honour, and professional excellence," according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The parade featured immaculate drill, precise coordination, and high standards of military bearing. Participating in the parade will be Midshipmen and cadets from Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, as well as international trainees from Bangladesh, Maldives, Mozambique, Myanmar, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam - underscoring India's strong maritime partnerships and collaborative defence engagements.

The ceremony was witnessed by distinguished dignitaries, senior naval leadership, proud parents, instructors, and mentors who have guided the cadets through their rigorous training. Highlights of the event include the Review of the Parade, award of medals and trophies to outstanding performers, and the ceremonial Shipping of Stripes, marking the formal commissioning of the cadets as Officers.

INA Ezhimala is located in Ezhimala in Kannur (Cannanore) District of Kerala, a part of the North Malabar Region. It is nestled between Mount Dilli, serene Kavvayi backwaters and majestic Arabian Sea, making it he idyllic setting for training, with its picturesque and tranquil environment.

This is the premier training establishment of the Indian Navy, which conducts the basic training for all officers being inducted into the Indian Navy through various schemes. Indian Naval Ship Zamorin is the Base Depot Ship for administrative and logistics support for the INA.

The academy is situated approximately 35 km North of Kannur (Cannanore) and 135 km South of Mangalore, on the West Coast of peninsular India, and is well connected by rail and road, with the nearest railway station is at Payyanur, a town located 12 km away from the Naval Base. (ANI)

