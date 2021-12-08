Coonoor (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 8 (ANI): The crashed Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter, carrying Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat was heading for Wellington from Sulur, informed the Indian Air Force.

Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat, his DA Brigadier LS Lidder, his SO Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh were among the 14 people on-board the military chopper that crashed in Tamil Nadu.

The Indian Air Force has issued a list of names of General Rawat's staff who were also on-board the crashed chopper.

The names include CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/NK Vivek Kumar, L/NK B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal.

The Indian Air Force earlier confirmed that the CDS was on-board an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter that met with an accident earlier today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," tweeted IAF.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

