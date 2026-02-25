Puducherry [India], February 25 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday said that the political parties have promised the Election Commission that the upcoming Puducherry Assembly elections will be "model elections" for the country.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi held several meetings with Puducherry officials today.

Also Read | TCS Urges Employees to Use Artificial Intelligence Even if It Cuts Revenue, Says CEO K Krithivasan.

Speaking to ANI, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said, "All national and state political parties and all heads of the election machinery have promised the Election Commission that the assembly elections to be held in Puducherry will be a model election for the entire country in every respect."

The ECI officials are on a visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from February 25 to 27 to assess poll preparedness in the state and the Union territory, where assembly elections are likely to be held in the first half of 2026.

Also Read | RGPV Result 2026: B.Tech, MCA and B.Pharmacy Semester Results Out at rgpv.ac.in, Know Steps To Download Marksheets.

"Review meeting on Poll Preparedness underway in Puducherry in the presence of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, along with EC Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and EC Vivek Joshi, with IGs, DIGs, DEOs, SPs/SSPs and heads/nodal officers of Enforcement agencies of Puducherry," ECI wrote on X.

According to the Commission, the ECI officials, along with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Puducherry and other senior officials, also held meetings with recognised National and State political parties.

The ruling alliance of All India NR Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will look to defend its power against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress in the upcoming polls.

In 2021, the AINRC won 10 out of the 30 seats that went into the elections, while the BJP secured six seats. DMK also won six seats while Congress won two, with independent candidates securing the remaining six seats. Three MLAs in the Legislative Assembly are nominated by the Centre.

In the last elections, five of the 30 seats were reserved for the Scheduled castes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)